Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0362 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $97,616.00 and $462.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.85 or 2.01783846 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025198 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,696,760 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.