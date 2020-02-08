LiveRamp’s (RAMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. First Analysis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.85. 1,373,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,326. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,605.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $867,200. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 273,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.