LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.08–0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.032-3.032 million.LMP Automotive also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

LMPX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 136,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

In related news, Director Elias Nadim Nader bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 131,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,715.48. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 651,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,760.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit