Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $411,784.00 and approximately $150,315.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00026230 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00260576 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,510,972 coins and its circulating supply is 18,510,960 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

