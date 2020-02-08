Lobstex Price Up 7.6% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $419,350.00 and approximately $169,805.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024677 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00300068 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00037069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,518,898 coins and its circulating supply is 18,518,886 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

