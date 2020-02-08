Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 25.7% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $23.42 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, DEx.top, CoinExchange and Tidex. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,872,778 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Fatbtc, YoBit, Poloniex, Coinbe, CoinExchange, DEx.top, Kucoin, Upbit, GOPAX, Bitbns, Bittrex, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Allbit, Tidex, Hotbit, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

