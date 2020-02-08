Loopring Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.54 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $35.97 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, AirSwap, Bithumb and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,193,636 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OTCBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, Gate.io, Binance, DragonEX, YoBit, Ethfinex, Bittrex, AirSwap, Bitbns, Tokenomy, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.