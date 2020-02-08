LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,504 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

Nordstrom stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

