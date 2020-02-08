LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,711.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $895.27 and a 52 week high of $1,768.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,613.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,403.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.