LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 279.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 412,851 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 16.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

