LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.