LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 784 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $117.11 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

