LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 791 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 106,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

