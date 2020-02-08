LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AES by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after buying an additional 1,688,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 196,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in AES by 25.5% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

Shares of AES opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.