Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LL. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumber Liquidators from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

LL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.