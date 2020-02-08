LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised LYFT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LYFT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of LYFT traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,439,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,513. LYFT has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in LYFT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after buying an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in LYFT by 748.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

