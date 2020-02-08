LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Hold Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. 1,324,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

