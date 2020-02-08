LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Hold Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.79.
Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. 1,324,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.