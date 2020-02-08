Maca (ASX:MLD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.91. Maca shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 263,317 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $242.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.98.

Maca Company Profile (ASX:MLD)

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

