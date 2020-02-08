Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Gap Up to $23.90

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $23.90. Macerich shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 3,428,231 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other news, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Macerich by 11,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Macerich by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 287,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 133,415 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Macerich by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

