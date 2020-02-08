Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. Macmahon shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,681,971 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $614.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57.

In other Macmahon news, insider Michael Finnegan purchased 134,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,955.20 ($23,372.48).

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

