Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magna International were worth $38,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGA. TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.84. 517,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

