MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 10,764 iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $34.11.

