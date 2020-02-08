MAI Capital Management Has $596,000 Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $276.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

