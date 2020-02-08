MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,157.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,783,000 after buying an additional 642,322 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $74,008,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,290,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,594,000 after buying an additional 216,048 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.18.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $133.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

