MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAK. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.89. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

