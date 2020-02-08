MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAK. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.89. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit