MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $7,899,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEC opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JEC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

