MAI Capital Management Sells 220 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $372.60 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 52 week low of $223.18 and a 52 week high of $375.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.47 and a 200-day moving average of $303.55.

