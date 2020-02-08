MAI Capital Management Sells 74 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

