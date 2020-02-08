Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at KeyCorp

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.57.

MBUU stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. 173,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,418. The company has a market cap of $983.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

