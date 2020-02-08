Manulife Financial’s (MFC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.50.

TSE:MFC traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.56. 4,227,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,767. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$20.59 and a one year high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 136.24 and a quick ratio of 60.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.79. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$22.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.1694008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total transaction of C$51,386.94. Also, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,293. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,218 shares of company stock worth $945,767.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

