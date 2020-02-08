Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Matrix Service also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 537,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Matrix Service has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $349.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

