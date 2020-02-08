Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Matrix Service also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.80. 537,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $349.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

