MenaPay Price Hits $0.0114 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $387,051.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,356,613 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

