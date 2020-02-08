Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.62-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.8-50.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.65 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.62-5.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.75.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,396,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The company has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.