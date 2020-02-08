Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Lowered to $96.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.08. 10,396,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.