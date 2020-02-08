Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.08. 10,396,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

