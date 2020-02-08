Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,308. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $428,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,563. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

