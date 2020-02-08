Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues Earnings Results

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.34 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 896,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.92. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director David Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

