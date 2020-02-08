Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 4,455,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,851. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -178.31, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

