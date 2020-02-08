Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after purchasing an additional 136,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.24. 327,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

