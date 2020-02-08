Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 177,235 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177,235 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 24.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,949,000 after acquiring an additional 126,510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,707,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aecom alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Aecom has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.