Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $786.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $770.86.

Shares of MTD traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $787.15. 422,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,848. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $638.92 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $800.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 113.33%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total transaction of $12,286,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at $24,051,066.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

