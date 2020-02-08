MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 55.50%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 74,085 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,040,894.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,594. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 524.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

