MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year, increasing competition and high debt burden are significant concerns. Also, the company’s baccarat business has been facing some headwinds for quite some time. The trade war between Beijing and Washington continues to hurt gambling stocks and MGM Resorts is no exception. However, earning estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 30 days , reflecting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s potential. Also, the company’s strong portfolio, resort openings, other entertainment offerings in the pipeline and focus on non-gaming activities bode well for long-term growth. An increase in visit in the Las Vegas market and solid long-term prospects of the Macau business are expected to boost revenues, going forward.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

MGM stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 7,147,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721,413. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,136.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

