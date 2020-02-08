Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $129,000.

MIK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 3,367,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,016. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

