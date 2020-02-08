Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $35.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $251.43. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

