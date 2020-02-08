Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 452.73 ($5.96).

Shares of MAB stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 412.50 ($5.43). The company had a trading volume of 1,784,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3462.3774391 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

