MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.80

Shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and traded as low as $52.55. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 20,157 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.08 billion for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

