Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.33, 594,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 299,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Dougherty & Co lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $423.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $12,756,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $7,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 540,290 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,780,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 338,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
