Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.33, 594,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 299,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Dougherty & Co lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $423.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $12,756,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $7,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 540,290 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,780,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 338,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

