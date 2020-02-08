Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moleculin Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

MBRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 857,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,937. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

